VIV-1399 | Dark Theme vs Vivaldi Archive
https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=win
Check and let me know, so I report it
Tested on Firefox and seems the same.
Ok, for a lazy workaround
.platforms.graylinks {filter: invert(1);}
stardepp Translator
@Hadden89 It works for me also not :
@stardepp tnx, reported as VIV-1399
@Hadden89 Yes, Settings → Appearance → Web Appearance → Dark lets the icons vanish.
Report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@Hadden89 Confirmed now.
@DoctorG even with the auto setting? I'm not overriding the light/dark theme - that bug was already reported - and happens on firefox too so have to be something wrong in the website dark theme stylesheet.
@Hadden89 said in VIV-1399 | Dark Theme vs Vivaldi Archive:
even with the auto setting?
No, may be its because i have Light Mode for my Windows 11 Desktop.
