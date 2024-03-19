Translation of Websites with iOS
-
Hey, I
m looking for the option to translate the whole Website automatically. I didnt find it in the menu. It would be really nice if you could integrate it in the new update!
Thanks a lot!
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi Translate is not available in Vivaldi on iOS yet, but we hope to implement it in the future. Please show your support for the feature request by upvoting the first post on https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89641/enable-full-website-translation.
-
terasacucarti Banned
This post is deleted!