Hello,

I've tried numerous attempts to get syncing of tabs working and looked at a number of other community posts but cannot get tabs to sync between devices.

I've tried using Trigger GetUpdates to prompt syncing. I tried Bookmark sync to start with and that works well. I thought just put another tick into the settings for Tabs, but no tabs from other devices.

Both PC's are on Windows 10 latest patches.

Desktop PC Vivaldi is on 6.6.3271.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit).

Laptop PC Vivaldi is on the same release.

The cloud icon in the top right of each device shows no tabs from other devices.

Can someone point me in a direction, or tell me that tab syncing has issues atm, to save me trying further.

Thanks for your help!