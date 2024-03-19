tabs not syncing between windows pc and windows laptop
Hello,
I've tried numerous attempts to get syncing of tabs working and looked at a number of other community posts but cannot get tabs to sync between devices.
I've tried using Trigger GetUpdates to prompt syncing. I tried Bookmark sync to start with and that works well. I thought just put another tick into the settings for Tabs, but no tabs from other devices.
Both PC's are on Windows 10 latest patches.
Desktop PC Vivaldi is on 6.6.3271.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit).
Laptop PC Vivaldi is on the same release.
The cloud icon in the top right of each device shows no tabs from other devices.
Can someone point me in a direction, or tell me that tab syncing has issues atm, to save me trying further.
Thanks for your help!
mib2berlin
@cycleos
Hi, if you open vivaldi://sync-internals check the Sessions row, it should show all open tabs.
I use the window panel for this but should not make a difference.
Do you see 0 tabs on your other device or is it not updated?
@mib2berlin
Hi, I attach a screen shot of the Sessions row on the desktop. I do not have any Synced Tabs here.
The laptop has zero sessions, with a message Datatype preconditions not met and a State of Not Running.
I guess this has something to do with it
Any thoughts?
Thanks for your help!
@mib2berlin
BTW on the laptop I had signed out of Vivaldi Sync and back in and then re ran the Trigger GetUpdates.
@mib2berlin
A bit more searching and found https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93448/sync-qr-at-cloud-tabs
Changed the Save Browsing History to one month and it all springs into life. Brilliant.