Audi to include Vivaldi browser in new models
teamvivaldi
The new Audi Q6 e-tron is launched with a one-of-a-kind infotainment system, with Vivaldi available for download to level up the in-car entertainment.
stardepp Translator
@teamvivaldi I am very pleased to see how the Vivaldi Browser continues to develop and spread in different directions.
I am still very enthusiastic about the Vivaldi Browser and have been since spring 2018.
ingolftopf Ambassador
Great, indeed! But how is it supposed to work in real life? Would someone really log into their account via their car's builtin browser? Typing in their password for anyone around to see? And anyone in the car then or later could use their browser with synced credentials? Reading notes, seeing browsing history, etc? This doesn't really sound like a good idea. Car is not a personal device, at least not in the way mobile phone is. And why would people bother when everyone has their mobile phone? Just being curious.