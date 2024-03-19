Google search engine appears twice
Hi,
Why does Google appear twice in the selection list?
Is it just me?
[url=https://postimg.cc/YG9jQWTj][img]https://i.postimg.cc/YG9jQWTj/Screenshot-2024-03-19-18-21-31-120-com-vivaldi-browser.jpg[/img][/url]
[url=https://postimg.cc/WFHz84P8][img]https://i.postimg.cc/WFHz84P8/Screenshot-2024-03-19-18-24-54-981-com-vivaldi-browser-edit.jpg[/img][/url]
Thanks
I've noticed this in Vivaldi settings on both Mobile and Desktop. Been there for quite a while now.
Had the same issue. Click on reset should fix it.
@dpn You are right, Google is twice on Desktop too, but on Android is more noticeable as when you tap on the address bar you see two G icons.
SilverGreen93
@Veddu So, if this issue is on both Android and Windows, what should I reset?
As a sidenote, I installed Vivaldi Snapshot on Android, and there were not 2 Googles there, but as soon as I logged into my account, the 2 Googles appeared...
I had it on android. And it was only present when signing in with my Vivaldi account.
Go to settings on Vivaldi android > search engines, scroll all the way down and there should be a reset to default button. That will reset all your search engines settings so if you have any customized search engine you probably would need to re-configure them on Windows and let it sync again.
SilverGreen93
@Veddu I cannot find any reset button for search engines on Android. In fact you cannot add any custom search engine as far as I know. I don't see any option to add/edit/delete/reset search engnies, just to pick the default one from the existing ones.
You don’t have this option on android (see image below)?
The image is on iOS btw.
If not then i’m pretty sure that the desktop version have that.
mib2berlin
@SilverGreen93
Hi, check if you have it on the desktop version too, delete it there and it disappear on mobile.
Cheers, mib
@Veddu I do not have this option on Android.
@mib2berlin
Ha! I did have the option on Desktop. I reset there, and after several restarts on Android, the double Google option is gone!
Thanks!