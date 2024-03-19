Query re: speed dial bookmark thumbnails
-
I have the default speed dial bookmarks on my home page and I was okay with how they looked. However I clicked 'update thumbnails' in the bookmarks URL, now they have all refreshed to show webpage screenshots.
How do I get the old placeholder thumbnails back? Googling is not helping.
-
@ASmith3 This works, but there is probably an easier way than selecting a custom thumbnail for each speed dial.
Navigate to: C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\6.6.3271.50\resources\vivaldi\resources\sd_thumbnails\ and select them one at a time from there.
-
It does work and it's perfect, I only have a dozen to do so it's not bad. Thank you very much!
Curiously I found the folder in a different location: C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\6.6.3271.50\resources\vivaldi\resources\sd_thumbnails I guess it depends on the system.
Thanks again.
-
@ASmith3 Right. I installed Vivaldi Stable for All Users.
My default is the Snapshot, installed as a Standalone version in V:\Vivaldi\
-
That explains it then.