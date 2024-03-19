Force Vivaldi to save password???????
Issue is with Supermicro IPMI. It is not connected to the Internet and there is no need for any security whatsoever. Vivaldi refuses to save the password. How can i get it to save the password? I'd rather not screw around with certificates as it's totally unnecessary and not worth the effort.
@Stubby Password for non-SSL connections are nor saved neither inserted with form fields.
No chance to get a workaround for this.
@Stubby Perhaps you can add it at internal page
vivaldi://password-manager/passwords
@DoctorG Thanks but it didn't work. Guess I'll just have to live with it.
I think the problem is I can't disable https because it's grayed out and SM says it can't be disabled.