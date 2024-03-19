Not now using default file manager
Has been working fine for ages, but for some reason, in the last week or two, when selecting to open a download in file manager, it has stopped using my default.
OS: Tumbleweed (fully up-to-date.) Default file manager: Krusader Vivaldi now opening: Dolphin
Thanks.
@hornetster Check https://y.tsutsumi.io/setting-google-chrome-file-manager-linux/
Might be relevant. Or at least might give you a hint about a possible solution.
KDE/Plasma has recently been updated to V6....
I wonder?
But have just checked Firefox - opens Krusader, as expected...
Vivaldi issue?
Check this out. It's an interesting thread, and this post might have the answer.
@paul1149 said in Not now using default file manager:
Yep, got it to work using the solution here: https://tinyurl.com/yqz2nuoe
but, don't particularly like getting things to work by screwing with the OS workings... Down the track, will I come up against an "unknown" problem? (When I forget what I have done, to "get around" something...)
Nevermind!!