Any recent changes to Bookmarks?
-
I've just tried sorting out my bookmarks, which I've never had a problem doing before. Now the bookmarks bar appears and disappears and when it is showing, either all bookmarks in every folder show in the bar, or none. It's all gone haywire.
So I'm wondering if there has been a recent change in how Bookmarks work that I have to learn?
Currently all my bookmarks are invisible.
-
mib2berlin
@ASmith3
Hi, nothing change in the bookmark system.
Can you see bookmarks in vivaldi://bookmarks/ or the bookmark panel?
Cheers, mib
-
I can see my bookmarks in both. using vivaldi://bookmarks/, I could view the bookmarks that were placed on the bookmarks bar. I see options on the far right to show on the bookmarks bar. If I tick that then all the contents of the folder show on the bar, not the folder.
I thought maybe it was a recent change because I've never seen this behaviour before in previous occassions I've edited bookmarks. I guess I'll just have to go and relearn how Vivaldi implements bookmarks. It seems to be ideosyncratic.
-
It's strange, in order to get my bookmarks as they were on the bookmarks bar, I had to do the following. I had to create a new folder, then move all my bookmarks/folders into this new folder. Then for this new folder, tick the checkbox for this to display on the bookmarks bar. It seems the bookmarks bar displays the contents of a folder, thus having to create a new container folder.