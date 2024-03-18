6.6.3271.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4170)

-- using the portable version

Hi,

all browser input fields (including URL bar, search and settings): text manipulation, such as copy, select all (ctrl + a) fails consistently after the most recent update.

I'm on the stable channel.

This is a breaking issue for me, since need to copy/manipulate URLs very often.

More specifically: I cannot see what I'm selecting, and the URL field behaves "weird" in addition. Didn't change any themes.

Kindly look into that.

Might be something with my specific setup, yet all used to work very well before, and no issues with other browsers.

Thanks