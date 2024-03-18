input fields broke
fLpwRrserOfJwwQY
6.6.3271.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4170)
-- using the portable version
Hi,
all browser input fields (including URL bar, search and settings): text manipulation, such as copy, select all (ctrl + a) fails consistently after the most recent update.
I'm on the stable channel.
This is a breaking issue for me, since need to copy/manipulate URLs very often.
More specifically: I cannot see what I'm selecting, and the URL field behaves "weird" in addition. Didn't change any themes.
Kindly look into that.
Might be something with my specific setup, yet all used to work very well before, and no issues with other browsers.
Thanks
mib2berlin
@fLpwRrserOfJwwQY
Hi, we have reports about some flags does this, these flags can break any time.
Maybe you set some and forget, open chrome://flags to check this. I would reset all to default.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin especially this seems to be linked if enabled (used by some mods)
chrome://flags/#enable-experimental-web-platform-features
fLpwRrserOfJwwQY
Thanks so much guys.
@mib2berlin brilliant! This did it, indeed.
Re-enabled the other two I had set (smooth scrolling, gpu raster), and all is well again.