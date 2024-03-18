Scrollbars are hidden, page is stuck [SOLVED]
-
InkBlizzard
Hello,
I noticed an issue with the following website:
https://www.pirelli.com/global/en-ww/road/motorcycles/tips/wave-the-greeting-between-motorcyclists-it-is-about-to-turn-120-how-was-it-born-62594/
When I open it in Vivaldi, the page is stuck, I cannot scroll down, and the scrollbars are not showing up.
It works fine in other browsers.
I'm using Vivaldi 6.6.3271.50.
-
@InkBlizzard Likely is the adblocker. Click on the shield icon, disable the blocking and reload the site.
Some EU sites, especially with cookie blocker and/or tracking lists, lock the whole content and doesn't enable scrolling if the user doesn't interact with the consent page.
-
InkBlizzard
Thanks, @Hadden89
That fixed it!