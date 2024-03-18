I had 2 POP3 accounts which were marked as Offline when I set them up.

I realised later that this was wrong, and tried to change them to Online (clear the Offline flag).

This says Verifying, but never finishes. Stopping Vivaldi and restarting it marks the accounts as having a database error.

Clicking Restore never finishes.

Stopping Vivaldi and restarting it means I have to restart the Restore.

I think if I close the Settings tab and open it again, the accounts are back.

Days later, on one account I added passwords to the account, and pressed Update. Then I unticked Offline and the Verify worked straight away.

I tried this on the second account, but that just hung again on the Verify.

The mail system still seems to work, but the account is not checked when looking for new emails.

Ubuntu Linux 22.04.

Vivaldi 6.6.3291.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit) ￼

Revision 90c6b11995cfca5e9668ba0da89e239707c283cb

OS Linux

JavaScript V8 12.2.281.21

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=ParallelDownloading --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=xfce4-panel/|usr|bin|vivaldi-snapshot/2022-7-bumble_TIME33088373 --save-page-as-mhtml

Executable Path /opt/vivaldi-snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot

Profile Path /home/alan/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default

Variations Seed Type Safe

Active Variations f38ef081-ca7d8d80