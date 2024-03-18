Changing mail account from Offline to Online hangs
I had 2 POP3 accounts which were marked as Offline when I set them up.
I realised later that this was wrong, and tried to change them to Online (clear the Offline flag).
This says Verifying, but never finishes. Stopping Vivaldi and restarting it marks the accounts as having a database error.
Clicking Restore never finishes.
Stopping Vivaldi and restarting it means I have to restart the Restore.
I think if I close the Settings tab and open it again, the accounts are back.
Days later, on one account I added passwords to the account, and pressed Update. Then I unticked Offline and the Verify worked straight away.
I tried this on the second account, but that just hung again on the Verify.
The mail system still seems to work, but the account is not checked when looking for new emails.
Ubuntu Linux 22.04.
Vivaldi 6.6.3291.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit) ￼
Revision 90c6b11995cfca5e9668ba0da89e239707c283cb
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.2.281.21
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=ParallelDownloading --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=xfce4-panel/|usr|bin|vivaldi-snapshot/2022-7-bumble_TIME33088373 --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi-snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot
Profile Path /home/alan/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default
Variations Seed Type Safe
Active Variations f38ef081-ca7d8d80
gmg Vivaldi Team
@MisterAP
Look for
VB-104723 Deleted mail password could not be added againin the next Snapshot to see whether it's fixed there.
Fix was made the same day the 12th of March Snapshot went out so didn't make it in before that.
The description of the bug was
If I delete IMAP/SMTP passwords in Settings > Privacy because I had to change the password I cant add them again.
If I change passwords in Settings > Mail > Server the new passwords are not updated in the password manager.
I had to delete the account and add it back, then the new password appear in the password manager.
Many thanks