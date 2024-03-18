Vivaldi is sending device information in HTTP Request Headers
When I run a test with https://deviceinfo.me . I found that Vivaldi was sharing my device details like model number, battery percentage, charging etc details in HTTP request headers. This type of data can be used for fingerprinting.
I didn't find any privacy browser which sends this data in HTTP request headers.
I tested the same with Brave, Firefox and Cromite and I find that these browsers were not sending these details in HTTP request headers.
I don't prefer Vivaldi as a privacy browser. It's full of bugs and isn't good for privacy.
Yes, it is. And it's a long-known fact. By the way, Kiwi browser also leaks information via http request headers ("Client hints").
So what are we gonna do?
@far4 Kiwi is not considered as a privacy browser and they don't introduce it as a privacy browser. Kiwi redirects searches thorugh their servers.
But Vivaldi introduces itself as a privacy browser.
@farjiaadmi
I understand your point, but we as users have what we have.
Vivaldi developers have answered this question and similar questions (about patches that could improve privacy/security) many times. In short: they don't have the capacity to implement all these improvements and control the correctness of patches month after month, in every new version.
On the other side. As the developer of Cromite writes, this is a hobby for him and he does not agree to take any legal responsibility. He can afford to experiment, to make mistakes, to correct mistakes. Free artist! Yes, he tries to do his job well. But his level of responsibility is that of a lone enthusiast.