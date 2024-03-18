@farjiaadmi

I understand your point, but we as users have what we have.

Vivaldi developers have answered this question and similar questions (about patches that could improve privacy/security) many times. In short: they don't have the capacity to implement all these improvements and control the correctness of patches month after month, in every new version.

On the other side. As the developer of Cromite writes, this is a hobby for him and he does not agree to take any legal responsibility. He can afford to experiment, to make mistakes, to correct mistakes. Free artist! Yes, he tries to do his job well. But his level of responsibility is that of a lone enthusiast.