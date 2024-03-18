I open Pandora's box. I managed to decompile Vivaldi, modify it a little (so far without much understanding of what I'm doing), and build it back without crashes of the application. Instructions are not for the faint of heart.

Preparation

Install Java. Download the latest version of apktool , I use version 2.9.3. This is a utility for decompiling and building apk . Download the latest version of uber-apk-signer , 1.3.0 in my case. This is a utility for signing apk .

First attempt

Download apk -file, I took the latest stable release (Vivaldi.6.6.3291.22_arm64-v8a.apk). Decompile apk using command java -jar .\apktool_2.9.3.jar d .\Vivaldi.6.6.3291.22_arm64-v8a.apk . A folder with the same name should appear next to the file. It contains resources that we are most interested in if we want to modify the appearance without changing the functionality, and smali -files, this is the assembler in the world of Java. I would like not to touch smali -files at all, but as you will see later, you can't avoid that. We're not modifying anything yet, just build it: java -jar .\apktool_2.9.3.jar b .\Vivaldi.6.6.3291.22_arm64-v8a . You should see the freshly compiled apk in the folder .\Vivaldi.6.6.3291.22_arm64-v8a\dist . Now you need to sign the app. Without this, Android will not allow you to install it. I found a simple utility for this, with which you can do this with a simple command: java -jar .\uber-apk-signer-1.3.0.jar --apks .\Vivaldi.6.6.3291.22_arm64-v8a\dist\ . In the directory with apk , another one with the suffix -aligned-debugSigned should appear. Only now you can try to install a signed app. The app should install successfully, and you can even scroll through several welcome screens, but it will crash after a few seconds. It crashes because of a known bug in apktool , the author has not yet found a solution: https://github.com/iBotPeaches/Apktool/issues/3489. And here it seems to be the end, but I came up with a little crutch way to get around this bug.

Fixing Vivaldi

First, you need to diagnose the problem where exactly the app crashes, and Android itself will help you do this. At some point, you should catch such a window:



Don't skip it, copy the URL of the error log, and take a good look. For example, I get this error: https://paste.evolution-x.org/bWTEOt. What can we learn from it?

First, we see the error itself: java.lang.NullPointerException: Attempt to invoke virtual method 'int android.content.res.ColorStateList.getDefaultColor()' on a null object reference . While nothing is clear, the method getDefaultColor() is called somewhere for a nonexistent object. Second, we can see where the error occurred: org.chromium.chrome.browser.toolbar.top.ToolbarPhone.o(chromium-Vivaldi.6.6.3291.22.apk-stable-532910022:238) . But this is a clear hint, let's see what is in line number 238.

Open the file .\Vivaldi.6.6.3291.22_arm64-v8a\smali\org\chromium\chrome\browser\toolbar\top\ToolbarPhone.smali , look for all lines which contain text .line 238 and you'll find something very similar to the place where the error might have occurred:

.line 237 :cond_11 :goto_0 iget-object v3, v9, LN71;->g:Landroid/content/res/ColorStateList; .line 238 .line 239 invoke-virtual {v3}, Landroid/content/res/ColorStateList;->getDefaultColor()I .line 240 .line 241 .line 242 move-result v3 .line 243 iget-object v4, v0, LN71;->g:Landroid/content/res/ColorStateList; .line 244 .line 245 invoke-virtual {v4}, Landroid/content/res/ColorStateList;->getDefaultColor()I .line 246 .line 247 .line 248 move-result v4 .line 249 if-ne v3, v4, :cond_13

Let's try to analyze what is happening here. For registers v3 and v4 similar actions are performed, but with different objects: first, ColorStateList is stored in those registers, and then the result of the method getDefaultColor() is written there as well . And if the colors in v3 and v4 are not equal, we go to label :cond_13 . I do not know what exactly is going on here in terms of the browser UI, other than that it has something to do with the toolbar, so I poke around. My gut tells me that to avoid crashing the application, we can get rid of these two virtual method calls by replacing them with something simple. Depending on whether you want the last condition to execute, instead of this code, we leave only

:cond_11 :goto_0 goto :cond_13

or just

:cond_11 :goto_0

Build apk , sign, install, and voila, Vivaldi works!

Modification

I haven't experimented much yet, but let's do something very simple.

Open file .\Vivaldi.6.6.3291.22_arm64-v8a\res\drawable\speed_dial_card_background.xml . Replace @color/speed_dial_card_background_color with #ffffffff and @dimen/speed_dial_corner_radius with 256dip . Build, sign, install, run and see the following:



I know it doesn't look good, and I won't use these specific changes, but that's not the point. At the beginning of the post, I wrote about Pandora's box. I wish that my efforts were not in vain, but instead people joined and opened a new milestone in the development of the Vivaldi community: modding Vivaldi for Android.