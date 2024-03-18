Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
So after updating to the latest version it seems there's no more panel button or translate panel. Am i missing something?
Click on the button you use to get to bookmarks, notes , downloads and history. There you find the translate button.
Vivaldi with mail-client and calendar
OS: Linux Mint 2.3 Cinnamon; Win10, Android 14
