Disable PIP taskbar entry? (Windows)
-
Is it possible to prevent
Picture in picturefrom making an entry in Windows' taskbar? I know most people don't see it because the default setting from Windows 10 is
Always combine taskbar buttons, but when set to
Never combinePIP window takes valuable space in the taskbar.
I know it's technically possible, because there are a lot of apps/processes that create windows without creating taskbar entries, but I don't know if it is easily possible like (eg) removing the sound icon from Vivaldi tabs.
Any idea?