Need help with using Microsoft Azure B2C authentication from our own application by launching it in Vivaldi
-
AlfredKidd
We are writing our own Android Automotive application for our business currently and have a need to do Microsoft Azure B2C user logon. Since there are no UI templates that outright support a webview, would it be possible to launch the B2C login page with Vivaldi for Android automotive and then have it return to us the user login tokens with an intent where the data is possibly encrypted?
-
Jarle Vivaldi Team
Yes, this is possible by using Chrome Custom Tabs (CCT). Vivaldi for Automotive fully supports CCT, and several apps for AAOS use this approach for login already.
-