I want current running seconds in time formate.
Dear team,
In TOOLBAR section, i want Time format with HH:MM:SS
ples update as soon as possible.
Thanks.
- right click with the mouse on the clock button
- check
Show Seconds
@MEHUL555 THANKS BRO
Updating clock every second costs more CPU time, depending on CPU hardware that can slow down.
I want to believe that clock updates only raises from 0.5% to 0.6% in idle state.
it's not rendering complex 3d models
@iAN-CooG I saw on some older hardware 2-3% more CPU usage.
OK. negligible.