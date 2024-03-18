Audio only playing in one tab at a time when "Play All Audio" under Tab Settings is on.
WolvenSpectre
The title says most of it. I was doing support on the Vivaldi Subreddit and a person had this issue. I gave him the solution in the settings, but when it didn't work I tested it out on my very recently rebuilt Vivaldi install and it behaved the same.
So I made a bug report and am posting here. Any Ideas? Anyone else experiencing it?
Vivaldi: 6.6.3271.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision: 4351c8911001bc858e577e90b5d79b6050abb51b
OS: Windows 10 Pro Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4170)