iOS speed dial
johnnyonepunch
Is it possible to have a speed dial on my iOS that is different from my desktop speed dial?
Many of my desktop speed dials don’t make sense for my iOS because I have separate apps for them.
I would like to use my mobile bookmarks as my iOS speed dial.
Any support is appreciated.
Thank you
johnnyonepunch
Thanks @NoMoreTears
I had "show start page navigation" hidden, so I didn't realize how easy it was to make multiple speed dials.
This is great, allows me to separate work from life.
Much obliged