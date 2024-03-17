I recently began looking to make Vivaldi my default browser across the board. However, I've noticed some sites I use begin to lag when scrolling them, or outright freeze completely, while CPU usage spikes to 100 for that tab in the task manager while the tab is on the foreground. Wondering if anybody has experienced the same behavior.

So far I've noticed this behavior on Twitch and Google News.

Twitch will completely freeze but will usually unfreeze after I try clicking around or scrolling, at the same time CPU usage will come back down to normal. It will then freeze again if I leave the tab in the background.

On Google News, switching to another tab and back will get rid of the lagging, but CPU usage will remain high while it's in the foreground and eventually it will start lagging again.

This is on a M2 MacBook Pro with macOS 14.4, Vivaldi 6.6.3271.50.