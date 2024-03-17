Sites freezing, lagging, high CPU usage
-
GroovyMark
I recently began looking to make Vivaldi my default browser across the board. However, I've noticed some sites I use begin to lag when scrolling them, or outright freeze completely, while CPU usage spikes to 100 for that tab in the task manager while the tab is on the foreground. Wondering if anybody has experienced the same behavior.
So far I've noticed this behavior on Twitch and Google News.
Twitch will completely freeze but will usually unfreeze after I try clicking around or scrolling, at the same time CPU usage will come back down to normal. It will then freeze again if I leave the tab in the background.
On Google News, switching to another tab and back will get rid of the lagging, but CPU usage will remain high while it's in the foreground and eventually it will start lagging again.
This is on a M2 MacBook Pro with macOS 14.4, Vivaldi 6.6.3271.50.
-
OakdaleFTL
@GroovyMark Both the freezes and high CPU usage (...not as high as what you note: but in the 60% range) have -for the first time in a long time- caused me to down-grade to the previous version: 3271.48.
As I said elsewhere, I suspect it's a Chromium problem...
-
GroovyMark
@OakdaleFTL Hmm now that I'm checking I do see the same issues on the same sites in Google Chrome. Looks like this isn't a Vivaldi issue then. Thanks for that.
-
Try clearing the cache of the Vivaldi browser by going to Vivaldi menu>Tools>Clear private data, then select cached images and files.