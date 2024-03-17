Easiest way to fix Vivaldi that doesn't open anymore!
So I've been seeing everyone's suggestions on other posts. I recently came into this problem and it couldn't be solved by getting rid of and changing any user data files or default files and such. So what I did was got the Vivaldi installed again. Went under advanced. And then I selected install for all users (I tried install per user and it would not work).
Once I installed it per all users. All my tabs, data, and settings were saved. Nothing changed except that I have a fresher install that actually works. Hope this helps!
I don’t know what posts you read or what went wrong for you, but the obvious thing to check is whether the current session file is corrupted when starting up with last session. This can be fixed by deleting this file.