So I've been seeing everyone's suggestions on other posts. I recently came into this problem and it couldn't be solved by getting rid of and changing any user data files or default files and such. So what I did was got the Vivaldi installed again. Went under advanced. And then I selected install for all users (I tried install per user and it would not work).

Once I installed it per all users. All my tabs, data, and settings were saved. Nothing changed except that I have a fresher install that actually works. Hope this helps!