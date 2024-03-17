I am aware of similar request and related mods for desktop.

Oddly I couldn't find similar request for mobile. I believe tab stacks + multi-row tabs would be great solution for tab management on mobile.

Keep the top level stacks in a single row as of now, but allow expansion of tabs within the tab stack into multi-row when keyboard is off and collapse it to single row when keyboard is on.

The screens today are big enough to trade-off extra few rows of the page for immediate access to all tabs in the stack.