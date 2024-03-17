-
Cyberbandhu
Today when I searched cisco on my Vivaldi browser I see a ad from Google with ad blockers on does anyone other also see the ads![alt text](image url )
quicksand4627 Ambassador
You can't block those ads easily. They appear as search results.
uberprutser
You could try another search engine, but most all will show you some sponsored links. But in recent years Google has gotten particularly bad
Use DuckDuckGo, I've been searching in it for a little over a year now and I'm completely satisfied
Cyberbandhu
@quicksand4627 then ok
because browser offers ad blockers then also I see ad that is why I think my phone got infected with adware