hide download button
-
krylancelo
hello everyone,
do you know if we can disable / hide the page download button in address bar?
now that it is close to bookmark and refresh, I am constantly downloading pages by mistake.
Thanks a lot!
-
@krylancelo Not sure this is what you want... but look at "Settings>Menu settings" and see if that is what needs to be customized. If so simply drag something up or down to make changes. Only the top 5 will be shown...
-
krylancelo
hello,
thank you for your help. I do not think we can customize the menu on tablet right? Only on phone.
I would like to see if I can disable the download button here :
-
@krylancelo Don't know, I haven't a Tablet to test with... but that sure looks like the "Settings>Menu Settings" area icons. Try making some changes there and see if it works