While evalating Vivaldi as a potential candidate for my main Browser, noticed this odd behavior...
installed Vivaldi on Macos and was just learning how it worked, wasn't browsing or anything. I installed a Google Chrome extention to try out AI. Was playing around with it, later noticed that Little Snitch was showing Vivaldi Helper as referencing websites I had not visited with Vivaldi, but I had visited with my main Brave Browser.
This really concerned me and Snitch reported that the app in question was the Vivaldi helper. Was the extention I was trying out moniotoring my website traffic ?
I have since deleted the extention and put a block on Vivaldi Helper untilI learn more about this, as I belive this is a security issue.
Anyone seen this or can help better understand Vivaldi helper and it's purpose? Do installed extentions operate though the Helper ?
The websites I noted were Vimeeo and Youtube, which I had not vistited using Vivaldi.
@luetage Thanks. I do however believe it was the Chrome extention that is the ultimate culprit. The only good thing is it was a a fresh install of Vivaldi and so I have delted the extention and also deleted Vivaldi too. No idea if this extention did more harm. When I have more time I will have another crack at Vivaldi
See here:
https://www.reddit.com/r/ChatGPT/comments/12au4o5/suspicious_chatgpt_extension/
@Fatpanda There’s no point in deleting Vivaldi. Delete the default profile directory as listed in
vivaldi://about, start Vivaldi and you are good to go. And yes, installing extensions without thoroughly checking whether they could be harmful in any way is always a risk. Especially with extensions which use popular terms such as “AI,” “Downloader,” “Security,” “Adblocker,” etc.