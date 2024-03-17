installed Vivaldi on Macos and was just learning how it worked, wasn't browsing or anything. I installed a Google Chrome extention to try out AI. Was playing around with it, later noticed that Little Snitch was showing Vivaldi Helper as referencing websites I had not visited with Vivaldi, but I had visited with my main Brave Browser.

This really concerned me and Snitch reported that the app in question was the Vivaldi helper. Was the extention I was trying out moniotoring my website traffic ?

I have since deleted the extention and put a block on Vivaldi Helper untilI learn more about this, as I belive this is a security issue.

Anyone seen this or can help better understand Vivaldi helper and it's purpose? Do installed extentions operate though the Helper ?

The websites I noted were Vimeeo and Youtube, which I had not vistited using Vivaldi.