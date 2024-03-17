1) Tabs click/hover = crash, 2) Alignment of stylus
Las version of Vivaldi, Android 14 OneUi 6.0 Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G
Selecting tabs above (in one or two layers) regularly crashes the app. Same happens with just hovering over the tabs with stylus. Selecting tabs with button [21] leading to thumbnails of tab groups (near the "V" logo on the right) works fine. Quite annoying
Within windows of webmail (f.ex. mail.infomaniak.com) position of the cursor (stylus of finger) is not aligned with the button that is being activated on screen. I.e. when stylus circle is in one place of the screen, the button that is highlighted by this hover-over is diagonally (right-up) higher.
Just an update
on 1) Hovering over one tab shows the thumbnail of the wrong tab. There are two layers of tabs i.e. four groups of primary tabs each containing 3-7 secondary tabs. Other elements of interface function normally when hovering and clicking
on 2) On other sites than that email client alignment between click and buttons is ok (Vivaldi forums, linkedin, etc.) But before it was working like a charm, so worth to check what that workspace solution of webmail.infomaniak.com is using to see if that case shows some bad behavior.
Vivaldi 6.6.3291.22
Update
2) Seems to work now, buttons are aligned well and function. so could be that it was website error not the browser. Would say that it is resolved
- Clicking on second row of tabs (tabs in group) works without crashing, however, when hovering over those tabs thumbnail showed is not corresponding to the tab. While hovering over or clicking on top-level tabs does crashes the app.
Hmm, now everything works and I don't see a change in version of browser, oneUi or OS. Quite strange. Well, then changing to [RESOLVED-itself]