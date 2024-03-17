Append the note Not working
-
amilaclimax
Append the note functionality not working anymore after recent update. Plz look forward to it. This feature is the most useful one for me.
-
mib2berlin
@amilaclimax
Hi, I can reproduce this, you cant select the note.
Please report this to the bug tracker and add a bit more information, if you report from your mobile device some information is added automatically.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib