Force Mobile User Agent On 8" Or Larger Tablets
Illuminostro
Please include an option to force mobile user agents on tablets. Some pages use desktop settings, which is extremely annoying. The very useful zoom control zooms the entire page, not just text on these pages. Thank you.
The user agent may not matter. Many sites look at your screen width. If you browse in Portrait mode so your screen width is smaller they switch to mobile view, with no change to your user agent. You may be able to set a zoom on your tablet itself to make Landscape seem smaller; thwt's all I can suggest.