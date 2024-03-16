I activated the bookmarks bar today. I find 3 folders in it: Speed Dial, Bookmarks, Mobile Bookmarks

There are no setting options to hide individual folders yet.

I wanted to remove the Speed Dial folder from the bar and suddenly I don't have a single Speed Dial bookmark anymore. (Fortunately, I was able to set it up again from the other computer.)

Just as you can hide extension buttons in the address bar, this should also be possible for bookmark folders.

Why is the Speed Dial folder there when the Speed Dial can be seen directly below it? There should be an option to remove it.

I am also still waiting for the "Mobile Bookmarks" to be removed. Unlike the Speed Dial, the folder cannot be removed.

I have called up this post (where I had already cast my vote myself). But the request still seems to be on hold.

In the existing bookmark bar settings I haven't yet figured out what the section "Select folder" is for.

Because it reads always "Lesezeichen" (german for bookmarks) as you see in screenshot. Whatever folder I click on in dropdown nothing changes. Spooky.