More setting options for bookmarks
-
I activated the bookmarks bar today. I find 3 folders in it: Speed Dial, Bookmarks, Mobile Bookmarks
There are no setting options to hide individual folders yet.
I wanted to remove the Speed Dial folder from the bar and suddenly I don't have a single Speed Dial bookmark anymore. (Fortunately, I was able to set it up again from the other computer.)
Just as you can hide extension buttons in the address bar, this should also be possible for bookmark folders.
Why is the Speed Dial folder there when the Speed Dial can be seen directly below it? There should be an option to remove it.
I am also still waiting for the "Mobile Bookmarks" to be removed. Unlike the Speed Dial, the folder cannot be removed.
I have called up this post (where I had already cast my vote myself). But the request still seems to be on hold.
In the existing bookmark bar settings I haven't yet figured out what the section "Select folder" is for.
Because it reads always "Lesezeichen" (german for bookmarks) as you see in screenshot. Whatever folder I click on in dropdown nothing changes. Spooky.
-
@Dancer18 The bookmarks bar shows the contents of the folder you specify as bookmarks bar folder. I don’t think anything needs to be done, you just have to get your bookmarks sorted, try to flatten it out. Move the speed dial folder inside the “Lesezeichen” folder for instance.
-
@luetage said in More setting options for bookmarks:
try to flatten it out.
That isn't the point. My intention is to remove at least "Mobile Bookmarks" from bookmark bar, secondly "Speed Dial" folder as well.
The folders have nice dropdown menus that allow to find any bookmark faster than in sidebar.
What is the purpose of the settings of "Select Folder" I made a screenshot of?
As I wrote nothing can be set with it. At least in my Vivaldi.
After checking with fresh profile where there are real settings, I came back to standard profile and suddenly it works.
When I click on "Bookmarks" all folders within are displayed in bookmark bar. Now I understand "flatten out".
So I decided just to leave it as it is for now, without spreading out all folders but just have "bookmarks" with dropdown list of all sub folders.
Conclusion: At first the settings were blocked somehow.
-
mib2berlin
@Dancer18
Hi, if you delete all bookmarks in Mobile Bookmarks on a synced mobile device the folder disappear on the desktop automatically.
Cheers, mib
-
I didn't find mobile bookmarks on my synced mobile device.
-
mib2berlin
@Dancer18
Open bookmarks and use the arrow left on to jump one step up.
You cant delete the folder it must be there.
-
@mib2berlin Oh I see. Didn't know that before. thank you.
I deleted the items yesterday on desktop Vivaldi. And today it is also empty on mobile.
And the bookmark bar now is without mobile bookmark folder. (I had disabled it yesterday and didn't see it until now.
So that problem is fixed.
If I decide to use the bar from now on, I have one main folder "Bookmarks" with the large dropdown list of all subfolders and I could add a few single bookmards when needed.