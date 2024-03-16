Sorry I'm new to the forums and not sure where to post.

I just wanted to leave some feedback regarding Vivaldi on Android. There's a pop up that reads "view simplified page" that appears on some pages and not others. It also only appears for a short time when the page is first loaded.

It would be really nice if I could have that but as a button in the menu or next to the address bar or somewhere. There are pages I would like to click it and it never appears. Other times I don't know if I want to click it yet when the page first loads only after scrolling a bit so then I need to reload the page before it appears again.

Mostly minor inconveniences.

Thanks for the great work on the browser!