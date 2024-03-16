Rocker Gestures causing strange behavior.
-
If Rocker Gestures are enabled, like so:
the following behavior occurs:
Clicking any menu item, such as File/Edit/View and then clicking the window border (where the minimize/maximize/close buttons are) causes the browser to navigate back one page.
The behavior is demonstrated in the video below. If I turn the gestures off, the problem disappears.
https://photos.app.goo.gl/hUerRBkterQzE3X77
My rig:
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 4351c8911001bc858e577e90b5d79b6050abb51b
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4046)
-
@ender_wiggum Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
I can confirm this happening, but only if Native Window is enabled. Make sure to specify that in the bug report.
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting
-
Got it, thanks!
-
VB-104933
-
For the record, the problem occurs for me with or without the Native Window enabled.
-
This post is deleted!