@tempale I set up different universal gestures as a workaround. They have the added benefit of working in many more programs than the equivalent Chrome gestures as well.

@nomadic said in TrackPad/TouchPad Gestures for History Navigation:

@jbcrib If you have a Windows Precision Touchpad, then you can fairly easily work around this. (In my case, my touchpad originally used ELAN drivers, but I replaced them with the Windows driver.)

In Touchpad settings under the Devices section of Windows settings, You can find an option called Advanced gesture configuration in the column to the right.

You can then set either a 3 finger or 4 finger swipe to do forward/backward navigation. I set it to up and down swipes to preserve the original program switching of left/right.

Image showing my settings

While it isn't the 2 finger swipe to the side that you are used to, it is fairly easy to adjust to. As an added benefit, you can navigate forward/back while pinch zoomed in.