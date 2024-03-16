Is the browser not for a laptop?
-
I'm used to using a laptop touchpad. There are many convenient gestures for work in Windows. In browsers, chrome, edge, brave, yandex, etc. There are touchpad gestures. There is not vivaldi! How to understand this? In ordinary chrome (not google) there is a touchpad gesture! It turns out that the developers purposefully cut them out? Why? What is the reason? The browser is inconvenient for laptops!
-
@tempale I use it on my laptops all the time. But I hate touchpads, so I use a mouse.
The developers did not cut out touchpad gestures. The gestures are mediated by the UI, and Vivaldi's UI is a separate, additional layer (that is how they are able to implement so much customization) which is totally unrelated to Chromium. So to make touchpad gestures work, a fairly huge amount of coding has to be done to give the UI the same abilities that the Chrome/Chromium UI has with regard to touchpads. That is something Vivaldi devs have not had a chance to get to yet.
-
@tempale There are already lots of votes for Trackpad/Touchpad Gestures for History Navigation, but it is obviously not easy to fix. The request is tagged as PIPELINE, which means they plan to do it, but are not currently actively working on it.
-
@tempale I set up different universal gestures as a workaround. They have the added benefit of working in many more programs than the equivalent Chrome gestures as well.
@nomadic said in TrackPad/TouchPad Gestures for History Navigation:
@jbcribIf you have a Windows Precision Touchpad, then you can fairly easily work around this. (In my case, my touchpad originally used ELAN drivers, but I replaced them with the Windows driver.)
In
Touchpadsettings under the
Devicessection of Windows settings, You can find an option called
Advanced gesture configurationin the column to the right.
You can then set either a 3 finger or 4 finger swipe to do forward/backward navigation. I set it to up and down swipes to preserve the original program switching of left/right.
Image showing my settings
While it isn't the 2 finger swipe to the side that you are used to, it is fairly easy to adjust to. As an added benefit, you can navigate forward/back while pinch zoomed in.
-
Honestly I never liked trackpads either. I use a trackball that has the ball under your thumb so it doesn't require a flat surface.
-
@sgunhouse Problematically, trackpads don't all act the same/respond to the same input. Some recognize multi-touch, others not. Some scroll one way in response to a gesture, some the other. One of my machines scrolls in response to a SINGLE finger, but only at the right edge of the touchpad, one scrolls up with an up-swipe of two fingers, and another scrolls down with an up-swipe of two fingers. How are you going to translate this across machines with UI input in a single program? I dunno. But their sensitivity and responsiveness is different from one machine to the next, AND, depending on how moist/dry/tender/calloused your fingers are. I find them terrible, and try to avoid using them.
-
The ones that scroll along the right edge are fairly straight forward and obvious - the right edge of a window is the traditional location of a scroll bar. Haven't tried the others ... I had too much tendency to bump the trackpad while typing. After trying a traditional mouse I realized the space requirements didn't work well and hence switched to a trackball.
-
Oh, yeah - and some want a two-finger touch with the fingers side-by-side, while others want the two fingers one above the other. I'm not making this up.
-
@sgunhouse I've yet to fail to find enough space for one of those little laptop mice.
-
@Ayespy, a Trackball is a good alternative if you don't have enough space for a mouse. I hate the Touchpad of the Laptops, too clumpsy for me