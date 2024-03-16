Recently bought a Xiaomi Pad 6 and installed Vivaldi. Was expecting it to run the same as on my Samsung s22.

But on my s22 I'm settings it was possible to create a customised shortcut bar of 5 tems at the very top. I would like to do that for my tablet too, but in settings there's no "menu settings" option to control the menu.

Have a missed something?

(In both cases it would also be nice to use that menu settings option to control the order of the layout of the drop down to make finding items I use more often more easy, and potentially also hiding those I never use).

This is how it looks on my s22

But this is how it looks on my tablet...

It's our possible to enable this function on the tablet version?

Tablet and phone both on:

Android 14.

Vivaldi 6.6.3291.22