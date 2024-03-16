Wrong button behavior of search engine box
This triangle button does not expand a dropdown list but starts search with current engine immediately.
This BUG seems to happen only when "In Search Field" is on.
@kukuro Yes, when the search field is filled, the down triangle starts search.
I do not know if that is a bug or a hidden feature.
@DoctorG I tend to think that this is a bug because search box already has a "search button" on the left side.
@kukuro I had not found a bug in bugtracker. So feel free to report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG Thanks. VB-104949 submitted.
I thinks "Show search history"
or "Show search engine list" is a much more suitable behavior for a triangle button.
@kukuro Was confirmed.