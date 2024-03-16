Inappropriate dropdown menu for search engine box
Type something into search engine box and press "↓" key.
It will show a search history list:
In older version, it should be
search engine list:
I cannot find settings to change this even turn off "Show Drop-Down when Typing"
mib2berlin
@kukuro
Hi, check Drop-Down Priority List settings, there you can fine tune what is shown in the list.
Cheers, mib
@kukuro When I press the ArrowDown key on the keyboard I get:
If I click the icon I get:
When I click the icon I get:
So looks like it's working as expected.
This has not changed at all.
Vivaldi 6.6 Stable, Windows 10 22H2.
@mib2berlin @Pathduck Thanks I found the difference. New vivaldi turned on Search suggestions in Search Field for me.
I have turned off.
Eveything is OK now.