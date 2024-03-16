Force Dark, but no Force Light
rhysboswarva
When I first read the release notes I was excited, I assumed if you could force Dark Mode, you could actually force Light Mode too.
Sadly, you can only force Dark Mode. Is there a reason for this??
Dark mode makes things hard to read, and causes eyestrain for me. The whole idea that dark mode is better for your eyes is a bit of a myth. I don't begrudge people for preferring dark mode, to each their own. These things should be options that we get to choose.
Regardless... I love Vivialdi
@rhysboswarva No browser has a "force light" mode.
Vivaldi just uses the standard "dark mode" flag in Chromium.
chrome://flags/#enable-force-dark
There is no "light mode" flag. This might change in the future at some point, but it will not be done by Vivaldi devs.
Some sites will change to a light mode if your OS is set to light theme, or the override is set to light.
For sites that only use a dark colour theme, you will have to ask them to change it.
Do you have a specific site in mind?
rhysboswarva
Good to know. Thanks.
barbudo2005
I have dark theme in Windows, so Github display in dark theme.
If you use this setting in extension Dark Reader:
And use the "Light Scheme" and "Static" mode for Github:
You obtain: