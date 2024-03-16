When I first read the release notes I was excited, I assumed if you could force Dark Mode, you could actually force Light Mode too.

Sadly, you can only force Dark Mode. Is there a reason for this??

Dark mode makes things hard to read, and causes eyestrain for me. The whole idea that dark mode is better for your eyes is a bit of a myth. I don't begrudge people for preferring dark mode, to each their own. These things should be options that we get to choose.

Regardless... I love Vivialdi