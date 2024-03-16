Cannot download file since recent version Vivaldi
-
Just open this link from address bar (not click this link directly):
http://ipv4.download.thinkbroadband.com/20MB.zip
Chrome/Edge/Old Vivaldi will ask you download, but Vivaldi does not ask download now.
-
@kukuro A known and unfixed issue in Vvaldi.
Nasty as no error/warning is shown on address bar or download panel. Vivaldi dev has a fix on the to-do-list.
-
@kukuro Use Chromium or Firefox for download until Vivaldi gets a fix.
-
@DoctorG Okay,
I will delete this post.I find it cannot be deleted.
-
just save the file , and keep , i hope fix soon
-
I had the same problem and I was finally able to figure out that I can save to the default "Downloads" folder that the OS creates for you, but not to any other folder. For me it just happens with files that are using buffering, like ones that will have a progress bar and show you the download progress as it goes seem to fail, unless going to the default Downloads folder.
I do not think it is permissions based because I checked and my Downloads folder is more restrictive than the others, it just seems to be specificly requiring that I save certain files to the default Downloads folder for some reason now.