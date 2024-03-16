Selectively enabling the page darkening function
Good afternoon. I use the "dark page mode" feature and I really like it, it works better than all extensions that provide such functionality. But there are no settings for this function, it is simply turned on by the "darken all pages" switch, there are some sites that have a ready-made dark mode and do not need to be darkened, but I cannot add them as exceptions for this function. Is it possible to create a list of exclusion sites for dark mode?
@D3v0Tee Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
There is no exclusion list for dark mode.
If you need an exclusion list use an extension like Dark Reader etc.
The dark mode will not change the colours on sites that are already generally "dark". However it might break some page elements, that's just the nature of the mode.