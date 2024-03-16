Multiple Workgroups full of multiple tab stacks
-
Hi I am wondering about the impact of having Multiple Workgroups full of multiple tab stacks on performance .
my browsing seems to be getting slower and slower and am thinking this might be the cause.
Could someone enlighten me : is this correct?
Thanks
Mike
-
mib2berlin
@DaftVader
Hi, more tabs more problems, one tab can take a huge amount of CPU and memory.
Check the Windows Task manager and the internal taskmanager.
You can open it with Shift+Esc or from the tools menu.
Are background tabs hibernated?
Right click on a tab and choose Hibernate Background Tabs does this manually, open:
chrome://settings/performance
enable Power Saver to do this automatically.
I can work with 1000 tabs if they are hibernated, make no sense to open many tabs but it work on my systems, specs in my signature.
Cheers, mib
-
Ah! didn't know about hibernation, Done that now.
I'm not sure when you said about chrome://settings/performance ?
How do I do that? that's not the same as Vivaldi settings is it?
I looked in Vivaldi settings couldn't find anything about Power Saver.
Thanks for your help
Mike
-
mib2berlin
@DaftVader
This is a internal address to open the Chromium settings not Vivaldi's.
Copy chrome://settings/performance, past it in the address field, hit Enter.
Some settings are not reachable in the Vivaldi settings but in chrome://settings
Cheers, mib
-
Brilliant ! just going to see if it's better.
Thanks again
Mike