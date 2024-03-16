Will not show tab screen
Galaxy tablet Tab S6. After the update to 6.6.3291.22, sometimes the tab screen will not show. Either it shows no tabs open, or it shows a blank screen. So far it has always been cured by restarting the app. Not quite sure what sets off this behaviour, it might be after the tablet has been closed for a while and re-opened. But it happens often enough to be annoying. It has never happened before this update.
Me too.
Vivaldi 6.6.3291.22
Android 12; SM-G970F Build/SP1A.210812.016
mib2berlin
@Tonywoolf @nBg93IGB3
Hi, I cant test this but you can make a bug report.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We're investigating the issue, but restarting the browsers should solve it for the time being as well.