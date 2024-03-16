Please bring back the panel button.
christoebi
Hello,
The recent update on Vivaldi android has removed the panel button. Please consider adding it back as it was really useful (or an option to bring it back). It gave quick access to bookmarks, downloads and history.
Thanks you.
mib2berlin
@christoebi
Hi, there are some discussion about the missing Home button but to reach History and the other you need the same number of steps as before.
Vivaldi button > History.
Anyway, you can vote with the like button in the first post if you like to customize this.
It has not really much votes at moment even it is from 2019.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92439/customize-toolbars
Cheers, mib