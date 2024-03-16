Display search query in address bar instead of URL
Currently, if I search for something on Google, for example, the address bar will show Google.com, which means that if I want to adjust the search, I need to use Google’s search bar or re-enter the query in the address bar. In Safari (and many other browsers on iOS), the address bar shows the search query, which makes it easy to change.
mib2berlin
@harbenm
Hi, on Android a setting exist, Search Engine Settings, Search Suggestions are disabled by default.
Does this exit on iOS?
Cheers, mib
Hi @mib2berlin, this isn’t related to search suggestions, but after a search has been made and you want to make a change to the search query. In Vivaldi, since the address bar shows the URL, I need to use the search engine’s search bar or retype the query in the address bar, whereas in other browsers I can tap on the address bar and quickly adjust the search without needing to retype the original query. Please see the screenshots attached.
mib2berlin
@harbenm
Ah understand, sorry.
Cheers, mib