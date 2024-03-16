I have the same problem (it crashes immediately).

Unfortunately, it was only solved by reinstalling an older version, but for that I had to remove the current one, and 3rd party cookie exception settings and manual added adblock lists are unfortunately not synchronized, so they had to be manually set again.

Samsung TAB S9, Original stylus is used. One UI 6.0 2023-11-22 update, https://doc.samsungmobile.com/SM-X716B/EUX/doc.html

However, it works fine on Samsung S23 One UI 5.1 (Updated 2023-10-11 https://doc.samsungmobile.com/sm-s911b/ilo/doc.html )

ps.

TAB S9: and of course the twenty-odd open pages had to be manually reopened + the logins