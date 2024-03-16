Vivaldi for Android freezes when selecting the address bar
Immediately after updating to version 6.6.3291.22 Vivaldi started to freeze every time when selecting the address field. The on-screen keyboard does not appear.
mib2berlin
@ciprianel
Hi, we have bug reports about this when a mouse or a stylus is used.
Please add more information, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
No mouse or stylus.
Device: Vivo V21 5G v2050,
Mediatek mt6853v,
Android 13 with the February 2024 Google security patch.
It may be pertinent that the software keyboard that I use is Gboard. When Vivaldi freezes the Gboard does not appear.
I have the same problem (it crashes immediately).
Unfortunately, it was only solved by reinstalling an older version, but for that I had to remove the current one, and 3rd party cookie exception settings and manual added adblock lists are unfortunately not synchronized, so they had to be manually set again.
Samsung TAB S9, Original stylus is used. One UI 6.0 2023-11-22 update, https://doc.samsungmobile.com/SM-X716B/EUX/doc.html
However, it works fine on Samsung S23 One UI 5.1 (Updated 2023-10-11 https://doc.samsungmobile.com/sm-s911b/ilo/doc.html )
ps.
TAB S9: and of course the twenty-odd open pages had to be manually reopened + the logins