Blocking Autoplay doesn't seem to do anything. (On Youtube)
I'm on Windows, 6.6.3271.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Currently, Vivaldi plays Youtube videos automatically regardless of Autoplay setting. I would like it to block Autoplay so that if I open a video, I have to press play.
I've changed the permission setting both for Youtube and globally, followed by restarting the browser. I have tried the same in a Guest profile, with no change in outcome. I saw a few threads that seem to be having the opposite issue (i.e. that Autoplay was not working when it should have been)... so it seems odd that I'm having the reverse issue.
mib2berlin
@xjdv
Hi, I can reproduce this on Windows 11 and Linux with 6.6.3271.50.
I was sure it was working last time I tested this.
It work in my internal Vivaldi 6.7 build.
I am not sure which bug this is, we have several, auto play work/notwork.
Maybe this gets backported to Vivaldi 6.6 but I fear you have to wait for 6.7. I guess you know there are extensions does this, I use one for a long time.
Cheers, mib