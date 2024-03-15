I'm on Windows, 6.6.3271.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Currently, Vivaldi plays Youtube videos automatically regardless of Autoplay setting. I would like it to block Autoplay so that if I open a video, I have to press play.

I've changed the permission setting both for Youtube and globally, followed by restarting the browser. I have tried the same in a Guest profile, with no change in outcome. I saw a few threads that seem to be having the opposite issue (i.e. that Autoplay was not working when it should have been)... so it seems odd that I'm having the reverse issue.