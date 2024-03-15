IMAP connection encoutered en error! Error: Socket closed unexpecttedly!
-
Hi,
Recently I encouter this continious message:
IMAP connection encoutered en error! Error: Socket closed unexpecttedly!
after adding my mail.com account. Used to be OK.
This is not the case with Google and Yahoo email accounts.
What is the matter?
Regards Henk
-
edwardp Ambassador
This is a known issue (VB-102850) and the developers are working on it.
I have not seen this error myself via
mail.com, but have seen it via Yahoo and AOL.