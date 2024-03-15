Hello,

Since I've updated to Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63 I noticed the address bar autocomplete will prefer to match random parts of an url, instead of the start of a domain name.

For example, I want to go to "stackoverflow", a site I visit regularly, I type in "st" and Vivaldi gives me "youtube.com/history" as a top result because it matched the "st" in "hiSTory".

How can I either disable matching random parts of an url or, at least, give it a very low priority.

This is what my address options look like:



Thank you!