Disable partial url address autocomplete
-
nameprovider
Hello,
Since I've updated to Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63 I noticed the address bar autocomplete will prefer to match random parts of an url, instead of the start of a domain name.
For example, I want to go to "stackoverflow", a site I visit regularly, I type in "st" and Vivaldi gives me "youtube.com/history" as a top result because it matched the "st" in "hiSTory".
How can I either disable matching random parts of an url or, at least, give it a very low priority.
This is what my address options look like:
Thank you!
-
mib2berlin
@nameprovider
Hi, please update to 6.6, some address bar bugs were fixed.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-on-desktop-6-6/#:~:text=CSV (VB-103498)-,Address Bar,-[Address bar] Animate
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Disable partial url address autocomplete:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-on-desktop-6-6/#:~:text=CSV (VB-103498)-,Address Bar,-[Address bar] Animate
clicking on this link makes my new tab to crash even before rendering the page, while
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-on-desktop-6-6/
this works for me
-
mib2berlin
@iAN-CooG
Hm, both links work for me, no crash on Vivaldi 6.6.3271.50, Linux at moment.
Will check on Windows later.
Cheers, mib
-
6.6.3291.3 here
weirdly enough, opens in a private window, but crashes the same if I open this thread in a private window, then open the link with #:~:text=
-
nameprovider
Eeeeeey, thank you, guys!
It really seems it was a bug, VB-102878, to be precise. I honestly thought it was a feature.
-
I thought something weird is going on.
For a long time there's a few addresses that i go to just by typing 2 or 3 letters and normally they're the first items in the dropdown. Lately i type the same 2 or 3 letters and they're either not showing up at all, or it's some random address that has that combination of letters 100+ characters down in the URL.
Really annoying.
On a slightly maybe related matter, it seems that frequently visited sites aren't showing up in the dropdown (which is enabled in settings), which was normally where the links would show up.