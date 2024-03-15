This morning all was fine with my Vivaldi Mail.

Receiving messages

Sending messages

Now, out of a sudden, Vivaldi Mail won't send out a message.

[outbox]Failed to send: Incorrect authentication data

I re-entered the password in the server settings for the mail account and Vivaldi Mail says "Verified".

Yet, another try to send the message fails.

I logged into my webmail and there I was able to send a message alright. So it would seem that there is nothing wrong with my mail server.

What could be wrong?

What can I try more?