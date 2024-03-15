SOLVED - Out of a sudden: cannot send email
S_Paternotte Translator
This morning all was fine with my Vivaldi Mail.
- Receiving messages
- Sending messages
Now, out of a sudden, Vivaldi Mail won't send out a message.
[outbox]Failed to send: Incorrect authentication data
I re-entered the password in the server settings for the mail account and Vivaldi Mail says "Verified".
Yet, another try to send the message fails.
I logged into my webmail and there I was able to send a message alright. So it would seem that there is nothing wrong with my mail server.
What could be wrong?
What can I try more?
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.50 (Stable channel) (64-bits)
There's more happening....
I just received a new email message, but Vivaldi Mail is not able to display the content.
The log now also shows error and warning messages for imap mail fetching.
What will happen if I delete this e-mail account from Vivaldi Mail?
mib2berlin
@S_Paternotte
Hi, if you use IMAP all mails are on the server, if you add the account again you will get all back.
Cheers, mib
S_Paternotte Translator
I'm receiving more error and warning messages now. I suspect something is off at the hosting VIMEXX (zxcs.nl)
...
Hosting provider says all is up and running alright.
...
So, somehow, at some point this afternoon, my Vivaldi Mail decided to nuke the account settings. How odd and actually inexplicable.
Yep!
- remove account (including all passwords and settings, but leaving messages in place)
- re-enter account
- server connection verified
- sending and receiving of mail works again
Did the team notice that - suddenly - there have been several users experiencing mail connection issues?
@jane-n