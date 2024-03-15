Bookmark sorting
I'm pretty much satisfied with switching from mozilla/opera to Vivaldi but the only thing I'm missing from previous browsers is option to sort bookmarks alphabetically. Can we get that option?
@Ohce Had you clicked in Bookmark Manager on the Title field of list head?
@DoctorG Okay I made a mistake. I was thinking about sorting particular folders, not all the bookmarks.
@Ohce Ah, ok, was not clear for me. such sort in folders is not implemented.
@Ohce Vote for True Alphabetical Bookmark Sorting.