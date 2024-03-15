Search query in address bar instead of URL
Currently, if I search for something on Google, for example, the address bar will show Google.com, which means that if I want to adjust the search, I need to use Google’s search bar or re-enter the query in the address bar. In Safari, the address bar shows the search query, which makes it easy to change.
Veddu Ambassador
@harbenm this is also the case for Firefox and brave. They only show the search terms and not the whole query. I would suggest you add this as a feature request in the feature requests thread.